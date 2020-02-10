Code Red: A book event with E.J. Dionne Jr.

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

Broad and principled opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency has drawn millions of previously disengaged citizens to the public square and to the ballot box. But if progressives and moderates are unable—and unwilling—to overcome their differences, they could not only enable Trump to prevail again but also squander an occasion for launching a new era of reform. Will progressives and moderates feud while America burns, or will they take advantage of the greatest opportunity since the New Deal era to strengthen American democracy, foster social justice, and turn back the threats of the Trump era? In his new book, “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country,” Brookings Senior Fellow E.J. Dionne Jr. calls for an alliance between progressives and moderates to seize the moment and restore hope to America’s future for the 2020 presidential election.

On February 24, Alexandra Petri of The Washington Post will join Dionne at Brookings for a conversation on his new book. After the discussion, he will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/618024112/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Code-Red-A-book-event-with-EJ-Dionne-Jr/