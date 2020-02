Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 15:06 Hits: 1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 White House hopeful, on Sunday dismissed concerns that his status as a self-proclaimed democratic socialist would be a liability in a general election and said President Trump's descrip...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/482214-sanders-obviously-i-am-not-a-communist-but-maybe-trump-doesnt-know