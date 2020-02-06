Will House Democrats’ infrastructure plan yield results?

Articles

By Adie Tomer, Adrianna Pita

The recently released infrastructure framework from House Democrats is a broad statement of purpose, not a specific legislative agenda, says Adie Tomer, a sign that it’s intended more as a platform for generating productive debate over the details–especially the always-contentious funding question. Tomer explains the wide range of programs covered in the proposal, why Democrats are putting it forth now, and why progress on infrastructure priorities is so hard to achieve.

