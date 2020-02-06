Capitol Police investigate suspicious substance near Schiff's office

Articles

U.S. Capitol Police briefly shut down the hallway outside Rep. Adam Schiff’s office on Thursday while officers investigated a “suspicious substance.”

The area was cleared approximately one hour after officers set up a yellow tarp in front of the area outside the California Democrat’s office on the second floor of the Rayburn House office building.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said officials “conducted a thorough investigation and found no hazards.”

Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman and the lead impeachment manager, has received several threats in recent months, and he has been accompanied by a security detail since the beginning of the House’s impeachment inquiry in September. An Arizona man was recently indicted for threatening to kill Schiff.

Shortly after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the White House issued a statement suggesting Schiff should face consequences for leading the impeachment drive. “Will there be no retribution?” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. Grisham also indicated Trump would raise the prospect of “payback” for those who crossed him during remarks Thursday.

During her weekly news conference Thursday morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not believe the suspicious substance threat against Schiff has anything to do with the White House calling for “retribution.” But she said Trump’s words carry a “ton” of weight and that saying anything threatening is “wrong.”

