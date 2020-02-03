Manchin proposes lesser punishment of censure for Trump

Articles

Sen. Joe Manchin is floating the less severe punishment of censure of President Donald Trump’s conduct, although the West Virginia Democrat acknowledges it’s unlikely to go anywhere with the GOP.

In a floor speech on Monday, Manchin said he remains undecided on whether to vote to convict or acquit Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and said “what the president did was wrong” in soliciting foreign intervention against Joe Biden and delaying Ukraine aid.

But Manchin also said that with no path to 67 votes for removing Trump fromoffice, a bipartisan rebuke would be more effective than a partisan vote.

“I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his action in this matter. Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines,” Manchin said. “Censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”

Afterward in an interview, Manchin said he’s been talking to Senate Republicans and “trying for a while” to generate support for censure. But he acknowledged that the GOP won’t go for it.

“They’ve shut it down I guess, as I understand it,” Manchin said. “It’s a shame.”



