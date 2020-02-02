Joni Ernst: Trump’s learned his lesson on foreign interference

Articles

Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020

Sen. Joni Ernst said on Sunday she’s confident President Donald Trump will not solicit foreign interference in another U.S. election if he's acquitted as expected in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I think that he knows now that, if he is trying to do certain things, whether it’s ferreting out corruption there, in Afghanistan, whatever it is, he needs to go through the proper channels,” the Iowa Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

To root out corruption in Ukraine, she added, the president should have instead gone to the Justice Department and other international organizations for help, but instead “chose to go a different route.”

Later, Ernst said she intends to vote for Trump’s acquittal.

“Whether you like what the president has done or not, we can argue this up one side and down the other all day," she said. "Does it come to the point of removing a president from office? I don't believe this does.”

