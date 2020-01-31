Republicans defeat Democratic bids to hear witnesses in Trump trial

Articles

The Senate on Friday narrowly rejected motions to call new witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, paving the way for a final vote to acquit the president next week and shutting down a weeks-long Democratic effort to secure new witness testimony.

In a 51-49 vote, the Senate defeated a push by Democrats that would have set up votes to depose former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses on their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment. The motion would have also allowed votes to subpoena documents from various executive branch departments and agencies.

Two Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah — joined all 47 Senate Democrats in voting for the motion. Two potential GOP swing votes, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, stuck with their party, ensuring that the Democratic motion was defeated. It came after the House’s impeachment prosecutors argued for weeks that voting against new witnesses and documents would render the trial a “sham” and a “cover-up” of the president’s alleged misconduct.

“Senators who opposed hearing from these witnesses, when their testimony would have better informed a judgment on the guilt or innocence of the president, will be hard pressed to explain why,” the House impeachment managers said in a joint statement. “Senators chose instead to set a dangerous precedent that will have long-lasting repercussions for the United States Congress, the balance of powers, and our democracy as a whole.”

The vote represented a major victory for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Trump, both of whom have been calling for Republicans to reject the motion and move toward ending the trial. Capping off nearly three marathon weeks of Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate will hold closing arguments Monday and will vote Wednesday afternoon on the two impeachment articles against the president.

Late Friday night, Senate Democrats launched one final attempt to subpoena Bolton, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and other senior officials and documents. Democrats offered four amendments to the final rules resolution governing the conclusion of the trial, but each failed to gather the necessary 51 votes.

Murkowski released a statement earlier on Friday saying she would not support hearing new witness testimony, while Alexander announced late Thursday night that he would not support the Democratic-led effort for witnesses.

The decision by Murkowski also absolved Chief Justice John Roberts from having to decide whether to break a 50-50 tie, a controversial action that would have brought complaints from the losing side.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,” the Alaska Republican said in a statement.

Even after the outcome became apparent, House Democrats prosecuting the impeachment case made a final plea on the Senate floor for additional witnesses and documents. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead impeachment manager, said refusing their request would “rob this country of a fair trial” and set a precedent that will be cited by future judges and presidents. He also warned senators that new evidence will come out.

“No matter what you decide to do here, whether you decide to hear witnesses and relevant testimony, the facts will come out in the end,” he said. “Even over the course of this trial we have seen so many additional facts come to light. The facts will come out.”

Trump’s lead personal attorney Jay Sekulow rejected the notion that new witnesses were necessary, and said that if the Senate opened the door to such testimony, Trump's team would seek to cross-examine all of the 17 witnesses House Democrats called in their impeachment investigation — from former National Security Council official Fiona Hill to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

While Murkowski’s opposition to witnesses was critical to ensuring the vote would not end in a tie, it was Alexander who effectively doomed the effort late Thursday night when he announced his opposition.

Although Alexander said he believed Trump’s conduct was inappropriate — and that Democrats had “proven” the case against him — he said hearing from additional witnesses would not change his view that Trump did not commit impeachable offenses.

Critical statements by Alexander and Sen. Rob Portman suggest it remains possible that a majority of the Senate even agrees with the House that Trump's actions toward Ukraine were improper, though they differ on whether Trump should be punished with removal from office.

Ahead of Wednesday’s final vote on the impeachment articles, there remains some uncertainty about potential last-minute efforts by Democrats to perhaps offer a censure resolution, though it would fail if McConnell is able to round up at least 51 GOP votes.

The acquittal vote will fall largely along party lines, well short of the two-thirds majority it would take to remove Trump. A small number of Senate Democrats may also join Republicans in opposing at least one of the articles of impeachment, a decision that Trump would surely seize as a symbolic bipartisan acquittal.

“I’m pulling all my notes and putting it together and replaying what I know and the evidence,” said Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), one of the red-state Democrats still weighing his vote. “You have leanings the whole time, you go back and forth and I’m pulling it all together. I did that all last night and for the last few nights. I haven’t slept very much.”

The House impeached Trump on Dec. 18 over an allegation that he abused his power when he withheld U.S. military aid to Ukraine and pressured the country to investigate a Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. On a party-line vote, the Democrat-led House also accused Trump of obstructing Congress’ investigation of the matter.

Throughout the Senate trial, Democrats argued they had overwhelming evidence to prove the charges against Trump — including voluminous testimony from witnesses who defied Trump’s orders against cooperation with the inquiry.

But Democrats noted that his decision to stonewall the investigation left them without crucial testimony from high-level witnesses who could provide additional evidence. The House opted against subpoenaing these witnesses, arguing that a protracted court fight would allow Trump to run out the clock and escape accountability.

One of those potential witnesses, former national security adviser John Bolton, indicated earlier this month that he would comply with a Senate subpoena seeking his testimony. And a New York Times report this week detailed Bolton’s claim, outlined in his forthcoming book, that Trump told him that military aid to Ukraine would remain on hold until the country aided his push for information on Biden.

Burgess Everett and Marianne LeVine contributed to this report.



