Next week in impeachment

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is entering its third week Monday, and the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him by Wednesday.
After the Senate on Friday voted along party lines — with a couple of exceptions — to kill a motion to hear witnesses in the trial, the trial is all but certain to finish with Trump's acquittal.
Here are the details on when and where to watch.
A livestream of the trial will be available at politico.com.
Keep track of which senators support and are against ousting Trump from office with POLITICO's interactive.
11 a.m.: Closing arguments will begin and last for four hours. Senators will have until Wednesday's vote to speak on the trial. The four senators running for president — Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet — will have the chance after closing arguments to travel to Iowa for the state's caucus.
9 p.m.: Trump will address the House and Senate for the State of the Union.
4 p.m.: The Senate will vote on Trump's articles of impeachment.
