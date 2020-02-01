Next week in impeachment

Articles

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is entering its third week Monday, and the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him by Wednesday.

After the Senate on Friday voted along party lines — with a couple of exceptions — to kill a motion to hear witnesses in the trial, the trial is all but certain to finish with Trump's acquittal.

Here are the details on when and where to watch.

Where to watch the Senate trial

A livestream of the trial will be available at politico.com.

How senators plan to vote on impeachment

Keep track of which senators support and are against ousting Trump from office with POLITICO's interactive.

This week's impeachment schedule

Monday

11 a.m.: Closing arguments will begin and last for four hours. Senators will have until Wednesday's vote to speak on the trial. The four senators running for president — Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet — will have the chance after closing arguments to travel to Iowa for the state's caucus.

Tuesday

9 p.m.: Trump will address the House and Senate for the State of the Union.

Wednesday

4 p.m.: The Senate will vote on Trump's articles of impeachment.



