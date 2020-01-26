Nadler to miss part of impeachment trial due to wife’s cancer

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 21:43 Hits: 0

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that he would miss part of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be with his wife, Joyce Miller, who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment,” Nadler said in a statement. “I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.”

Nadler is one of seven House Democrats who were responsible for making the impeachment case against President Donald Trump. Those Democratic managers presented their case last week.

On Wednesday, Nadler drew the ire of Republicans when he lectured them about taking part in a cover-up. “History will judge and so will the electorate,” he said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, subsequentlyscolded both the House impeachment managers and White House lawyers for a lack of decorum in what he called “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

Nadler’s wife has served on various government boards for New York City and New York state, and has taught atColumbia University. According to Nadler’s statement on Sunday, Miller was diagnosed in December. On Dec. 17, he missed the preparation of the articles of impeachment for what was said to be a family emergency.

“She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer,” Nadler said on Sunday.

The Nadlers were married in December 1976. The New York Times printed an announcement of their wedding under the headline “Joyce Miller is wed to Jerrold Nadler.” Both were then students, though Nadler had already been elected to the state Assembly.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/26/nadler-miss-impeachment-trial-wife-cancer-105468