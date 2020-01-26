‘We did’ give in to Trump stonewalling, House impeachment manager says

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 17:23 Hits: 0

House Democrats surrendered to President Donald Trump’s efforts to block witnesses from testifying in their impeachment probe, one of the House managers of the trial said Sunday.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) was pressed by host Jake Tapper on her comments during the trial imploring senators not to “surrender to the president’s stonewalling,” given that the House did not pursue court cases further to force witness testimony.

“I guess, in that sense, we did, because, if we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over. The issue would be almost moot,” Lofgren conceded.

But Lofgren argued that lawmakers also “realized we had the evidence we were going to get, and that it was sufficient to prove our case” that Trump abused his office by holding up military aide for Ukraine.

“If he is committing a high crime and misdemeanor now, and continuing to do it, we need to act,” she added.

House Democrats, led by Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), finished outlining their case before the Senate on Friday. Trump’s legal team began its defense Saturday and will continue Monday.

The trial could end as early as this week if senators vote down calling additional witnesses as Democrats have pressed for. At least four Republicans would need to break with their party for a vote to call witnesses to succeed, with the most likely considered to be Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Asked by Tapper whether a fourth Republican has been identified who could support new witnesses, Lofgren said she didn’t know.

“As I speak and as I sit there, I find myself looking at the senators, a lot of them I served with ... when they were in the House, and wondering what’s going through their minds as they hear this pretty overwhelming evidence from the House,” Lofgren said.

“I would hope that they would, because this is a very serious case. It’s about whether the president is posing a threat to the United States. It’s the impeachment clause of the Constitution. And I think the country wants a complete picture,” she added. “The senators have an opportunity to get it. And I think they would be doing themselves a favor, as well as the country of favor, to get that job done.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Schiff ripped Trump’s defense team as “deathly afraid” of new witness testimony and warned there would be “no exoneration” for Trump in a trial without it.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/26/trump-stonewalling-impeachment-manager-lofgren-105228