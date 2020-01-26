GOP senator: ‘Hopefully’ Trump will learn lessons from impeachment

Articles

Republican Sen. Mike Braun on Sunday said he hopes the impeachment process will “be instructive” for President Donald Trump’s conduct if he’s acquitted by the Senate.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Braun was grilled by host Chuck Todd on how Trump will react to beating articles of impeachment, which is seen as a near certainty in a Republican-controlled Senate.

"This president, as you know, he's going to take acquittal and think, 'I can keep doing this,'" Todd said.

"No, I don't think that," Braun replied. "Hopefully it'll be instructive."

"I think he'll put two and two together," the Indiana Republican added. "In this case, he was taken to the carpet."

Trump’s impeachment trial on charges that he abused of power by withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure its government to investigate his political rivals and obstructed Congress could wind down as soon as this week should the Senate rebuffs Democratic calls for new witnesses, which would require at least four Republicans to break ranks.

Braun added that House Democratic impeachment managers, who ended their presentation Friday, “put together a broad, comprehensive case” but criticized it as “circumstantial in nature.”

Asked if he thinks Trump regrets what he did, Braun answered: "I think he’ll be instructed by what has occurred here and certainly any individual would want to avoid whatever might need to be modified to go through this again because the threat has already been out there that we might find something else to impeach on, which I think is a mistake because I think we need to get back to what most Americans are interested in: the agenda.”

