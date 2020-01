Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

Republicans are using the threat of a protracted executive privilege battle as a cudgel to dissuade their colleagues from calling former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at President Trump's impeachment tr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479678-gop-warns-of-drawn-out-executive-privilege-battle-over-bolton-testimony