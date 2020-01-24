What Republicans want to hear from Trump's lawyers

Articles

Senate Republicans are all but ready to acquit President Donald Trump and end the Senate impeachment trial.

But they still don’t want the president’s defense team to phone it in.

Privately, some Republicans hope that Trump’s legal defenders mount a substantive defense on the merits of the case instead of generalities about Democrats trying to overturn the 2016 election or broad claims that Trump did “absolutely nothing wrong” — as they did on the first day of the trial.

The president’s lawyers are set to begin their opening arguments Saturday. It’s the first time the White House will publicly present its full case to acquit the president. While it’s essentially guaranteed that the GOP-controlled Senate will not remove Trump from office, his legal defense presents the best public opportunity to win over the handful of Republican senators who could prolong the trial by joining Democrats in their calls for witnesses and documents.

"The president’s team ... has never presented its case since it did not do so in the House,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a key swing vote. “Unlike the House managers, who partially presented when the motions were being debated, the president’s attorneys chose not to do that. It’s not finished yet ... so it’s difficult to judge."

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said he hopes Trump’s team will present a "fact-based" defense that counters the Democrats' case.

“I assume at some point they're going to feature [Alan] Dershowitz and Ken Starr, people like that and talk about impeachment in the broader context of what that threshold is,” he said.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow told reporters Thursday that the White House will argue the president’s actions do not warrant removal from office by presenting “multiple schools of thought on what is and is not an impeachable offense.” Those presentations, Sekulow said, will demonstrate “the actions alleged and the actions of the president do not reach that level no matter which school of thought you’re on.”

Over the past two days, House Democrats have presented their case that Trump should be removed from office for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and withholding millions in aid. Democrats will conclude their opening arguments Friday. The House impeached Trump in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president’s team foreshadowed its arguments in a 110-page brief filed Monday — an argument that combined a political assault on the Democrats leading the House’s impeachment investigation with a detailed attack on the process that Democrats used leading up to their Dec. 18 impeachment. A point-by-point rebuttal of Democrats’ specific case was a more limited aspect of the president’s argument.

Senate Republicans are eager to hear from the White House, but several offered a word of advice: keep it concise. Saturday will mark the fifth day of the Senate impeachment proceedings and senators are already getting tired. The trial, which started in earnest on Tuesday, went well past 1 a.m. on the first day this week and ended around 10 p.m. on the second.

While the White House technically has 24 hours spread out over three days to present its case for Trump’s acquittal, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally, doesn’t expect the president’s lawyers to use up all of their time.

“I would like them to be thorough but don’t talk any longer than you have to,” Graham advised.

When asked what he wanted to see during the president’s defense, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) replied “videos,” with a laugh, before adding he’d like “an efficient use of words and time.”

“One of the things that’s hurting [Schiff] so much is that he is so inefficient,” Cramer said. “It appears he disrespects the time and the effort that my colleagues and I are putting into this and really abusing the hours.”

If the White House declines to use its full 24 hours, the Senate impeachment trial could be over as soon as next Thursday or Friday. After the president’s opening arguments, the Senate will proceed to a 16-hour question and answer period, followed by a vote on witnesses.

Democrats have made a repeated push for subpoenaing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, but it’s unclear four Republicans will join them to enact their demands. If a witness vote fails, the Senate can move swiftly to a final vote on acquittal — likelybefore Trump delivers his State of the Union on Feb. 4.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who wants to hear from Bolton, declined Thursday to offer any advice to the president’s legal counsel but said "they’ll do what they think is the best to defend their client." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he'd like the White House to respond to the timeline of events presented by the House and expects the president's lawyers tohighlight what he sees as a lack of evidence that Trump ordered any sort of quid pro quo.

“They just don’t have any evidence,” Hawley said. “ I imagine that the president’s team will point that out.”

Other Republicans want the administration to talk more about Ukraine.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who raised concerns about the withholding of aid to Ukraine to Trump, says the president’s lawyers should validate Trump’s concerns about Ukraine and the 2016 election. There’s no evidence that Ukraine sought to interfere in the election.

“I do hope they just lay out all the different pieces of information we do have about actors in Ukraine having some effect on 2016,” Johnson said. “I don’t think you have to prove the case, I think all you have to prove is yeah, there are unanswered questions. They just have to prove that it is a legitimate concern that President Trump had.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), meanwhile, wants the White House to emphasize that the administration did ultimately release the Ukraine aid "in a timely fashion."

“I want to hear all about the great work thatthe president has been doing to aid Ukraine and I think that has not been brought up enough,” she said. "[Democrats are] acting like the previous administration was so great to the Ukrainian friends when all we did was provide them with darn blankets.”

Burgess Everett, Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney contributed to this report.



