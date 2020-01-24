Top health officials warn senators more Wuhan virus cases likely

Articles

Fears over the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus broke into the Senate’s single-minded focus on impeachment Friday morning as top public health officials warned lawmakers that more cases are likely to hit the United States.

The high-level briefing, just hours after a late night of impeachment proceedings, left more than two dozen lawmakers with more questions than answers and underscored growing concern over an outbreak that's led to a second confirmed case in the United States, with 63 possible cases in 22 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. officials are far from having the virus under control, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said after the briefing with officials including CDC Director Robert Redfield, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec.

“We should be worried and concerned about this potential epidemic,” Blumenthal said. “What I heard in response to many questions is a tentative answer ... we need to know more.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked if the Trump administration should consider travel restrictions. Chinese authorities have frozen travel in and out of Wuhan and neighboring cities, effectively quarantining millions.

Other senators in the room stressed that more U.S. cases are extremely likely. The officials told lawmakers during the briefing they soon expect to confirm third U.S. case in Texas, two senators said.

CDC officials told reporters Friday morning that the agency would begin regularly reporting confirmed cases on its website next week.

“We understand that some people are worried about this virus and how it may impact Americans,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “CDC believes that immediate risk to the American public is low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly.”

Hundreds of people have been sickened in eight countries and at least 25 have died in China, where the virus originated. The World Health Organization on Thursday opted against declaring the outbreak a global public health emergency, but said it still could become one if cases continue to spread outside of China.

American health officialshave praised the Chinese government's cooperation during the outbreak, contrasting it with the 2003 SARS epidemic, when authorities there were accused of downplaying the severity of a virus that eventually killed 774 people and sickened more than 8,000 worldwide.

“There was some skepticism because in the past it wasn’t — in some cases they didn’t want the bad publicity and they didn’t move as quickly as they should,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who learned this morning of the second case in his home state, said of China. “This is different.”

Still, Blumenthal chided the Chinese government, saying that he felt “their cooperation has yet to really be truly effective” during the Wuhan outbreak.

U.S. scientists have been working on a vaccine for the coronavirus based on a sequence that China uploaded to an open database known as GenBank and said it should be ready for human testing within three months.

But a basic public health response is still the best weapon against the fast-spreading illness, Fauci, who has led NIAID since 1984, told POLITICO. The message was stressed in the Senate briefing — senators said they were told to treat the virus like the flu, by avoiding contact with sick people, sneezing and coughing.

“We were able to stop the SARS outbreak without ever having a vaccine or a treatment,” Fauci said, because governments used “standard, low tech” public health tools like identifying patients and isolating or quarantining when needed.

The coronavirus does not appear to be as lethal to humans as other outbreaks, though it's still early. The mortality rate so far has been roughly 3 to 4 percent, while SARS killed 10 percent of people that got sick and the Middle East Respiratory Virus outbreak in 2012 killed 30 percent.

But as the human population grows, these diseases could become a new normal.

“I fully expect that as humans continue to encroach upon the animal world in one way or another, things that are zoonotic [animal-based] are going to continue to jump species,” Fauci said.

CDC officials told reporters that they are working fast to get a test they have developed into practitioners’ hands. The test can identify if a person has the virus in four to six hours. States now are shipping samples to CDC headquarters in Atlanta, significantly slowing the turnaround time.

Like other coronaviruses, the Wuhan virus incubates for about two weeks, CDC's Messonnier said. Officials believe the chance of spreading the virus before symptoms appears to be low.

The senators at their briefing peppered officials with questions about the funding they needed to continue fighting the virus.

“They said they have prioritized existing funding to do what they need for now,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). “We’ll make sure they have the money to do what they need to do.”



