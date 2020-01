Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

Trump's approval rating is dismal, and partisans are highly engaged and unlikely to stray from their respective party nominees.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/479078-trumps-reelection-looks-more-like-a-long-shot-than-a-slam-dunk