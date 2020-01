Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:31 Hits: 1

The Senate on Thursday afternoon will continue the impeachment trial of President Trump.House Democrats are poised to dig deeper into their impeachment case, focusing on the charge that Trump abused his power in of...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/senate/479531-watch-live-day-3-of-trumps-impeachment-trial