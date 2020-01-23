Romney’s silence, Trump's strategy and other news from today's trial

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 15:27 Hits: 3

House Democrats will use their second day of opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to put forth the constitutional framework for why the president should be removed from office.

This story will continue to be updated. Keep scrolling for other recent highlights.

1:45 P.M.

Nadler: Trump’s conduct ‘puts even President Nixon to shame’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) kicked off Democrats’ arguments on Thursday by making the case that President Donald Trump’s alleged misconduct “puts even President Nixon to shame.”

“This conduct is not ‘America First,’” Nadler said, in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan. “This conduct is Donald Trump first.”

Nadler’s comments opened up the second day of House Democrats’ opening arguments, which focus on the constitutional framework for Congress' impeachment power, as it applies to the first article of impeachment: abuse of power. Democrats will delve into the second article — obstruction of Congress — on Friday.

The Judiciary Committee chairman also played a clip from Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s defense team, who said in 1998 that an impeachable offense “certainly doesn’t have to be a crime.” Dershowitz has argued the opposite as it applies to Trump, and he is expected to make that argument on the Senate floor in the coming days. — Andrew Desiderio

Schiff tries a little levity

Rep. Adam Schiff began day two of the House's impeachment trial arguments with some self-deprecating humor.

"I'm not sure the chief justice is fully aware of just how rare it is, how extraordinary it is for the House members to be able to command the attention of senators sitting silently for hours or even for minutes, for that matter," he said slyly, referring to the senators on Wednesday who got out of their seats during the trial or were seen chatting.

"Of course, it doesn't hurt that the morning starts out every day with the sergeant-at-arms warning you that if you don't, you will be in prison," he continued. "It's our hope that when the trial concludes and you've heard us and you've heard the president's counsel over a series of long days that you don't choose imprisonment instead of anything further."

Senate Republicans, commanded to stay silent during the trial, didn't noticably react. But one House Republican offered his own punchline, saying Schiff's comment "came off like a joke written by Jerry Seinfeld but delivered by George Costanza." — Kyle Cheney

1:15 P.M.

Dem senators want classified impeachment evidence released

Senators spent Thursday morning shuffling in and out of the Senate SCIF to review a classified one-page letter that Chief Justice John Roberts admitted into evidence late the night before.

It was a brief, notable shift away from the Senate chamber, where most of the trial action has been so far. Around two dozen senators, mostly Democrats, were spotted filing into the secure room to read the letter — a supplemental filing from Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence. Democrats said the letter was improperly classified and should be released publicly before Trump’s trial ends.

The lead House manager Adam Schiff has indicated the letter “corroborates” other testimony in the impeachment inquiry and pertains to Pence’s Sept. 18 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a week after Trump released military aid for the country that he had blocked. — Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio

12:35 P.M.

Democrats message to the press: Pay attention

A pair of Senate Democrats gaggled with reporters just before opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s trial resumed Thursday, urging reporters not to get distracted by the more frivolous aspects of the trial.

“They want to lull you into this view that there’s nothing new here, that it’s boring,” implored Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, standing before a bank of cameras and journalists tightly packed together due to the onerous Senate press restrictions. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, standing next to Bennet, nodded along in agreement.

“‘Let’s talk about the candy drawer, let’s talk about who’s drinking milk.’ This isn’t about that, this is about whether our democracy is going to survive,” Bennet added. — Heather Caygle





12:21 P.M.

Donuts, hamburgers and hot dogs — oh my!

Senate Republicans will be well-fed on day two of the House’s opening arguments, thanks to North Carolina GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

Burr sent deliveries of Krispy Kreme donuts to GOP offices Thursday morning. The gesture, he said in an interview, was a gift ahead of the daily Republican lunch, which he’s sponsoring.

On the menu for lunch? Hamburgers and hot dogs, Burr said. But French fries? He’s not sure, he replied, before hopping on the underground train that whisks lawmakers from the Senate office buildings to the Capitol.

Burr will also be handing out "fidget spinners" to his fellow restless senators as they prepare for another marathon phone-free session on the Senate floor.

— Heather Caygle and Sarah Ferris

12:10 P.M.

Romney keeping mum on trial evidence

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican who indicated that he wants to hear from witnesses, said Thursday that he would not be making public judgments on the impeachment trial until it wrapped up.

“I'm not going to be commenting on any of the process or the evidence until the process is over,” Romney said in an interview.

Asked what he was looking for from the president’s legal team, Romney said he wouldn’t “give advice to the president's counsel any more than I would to the prosecution's counsel.”

Romney is one of a handful of GOP senators who could support Democrats’ call for additional witnesses in the trial, including former national security adviser John Bolton. — Jesse Naranjo





12:03 P.M.

Schumer on the media offensive

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s media blitz continues apace, holding another news conference ahead of the start of Thursday’s impeachment trial proceedings.

The New York Democrat chastised GOP senators for saying that they had heard nothing new from House impeachment managers and reiterated his calls for obtaining new witness testimony and documents.

"The same Republicans saying they heard nothing new just voted nine times on Tuesday to hear nothing new," Schumer said. — Marianne LeVine





11:50 A.M.

Chris Murphy ‘pleasantly surprised’ senators paying attention

Much has been made of senators’ not paying attention to the impeachment trial. But Chris Murphy said, in his view, most of them are on their best behavior.

“Twenty percent of Republicans out of the chamber? I don’t feel that. I have been pleasantly surprised by the people that are there and paying close attention. I feel like especially during the video it seems folks are pretty locked in,” Murphy told a group of reporters on Thursday morning. “My suspicion is some of these Republicans haven’t seen these clips before and it’s the first time they’re watching [Gordon] Sondland and [William] Taylor say this.”

Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, and Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, both testified publicly last year during the House’s impeachment hearings.

As the day goes on, senators have been standing up more, taking bathroom breaks and ducking into the cloakroom. But the Connecticut Democrat said that’s to be expected.

“You can tell when it gets into hour seven and eight folks get restless and want to stretch their legs,” Murphy said. But “there’s also not a lot of side conversations going.” — Burgess Everett





11:30 A.M.

What to expect today

House Democrats will use their second day of opening arguments to make the constitutional argument for why President Donald Trump should be ousted.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that his team will seek to apply the facts of the case to the constitutional framework for impeachment — including an argument for why Trump’s alleged misconduct meets the threshold for “high crimes and misdemeanors” as outlined in the Constitution.

They will use Thursday to focus specifically on the first article of impeachment against Trump, centering on his alleged abuses of the powers. Schiff and his team are likely to delve into the second article — obstruction of Congress — on Friday. — Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney





9:50 A.M.

Trump's messaging strategy

Expect the White House to stay on the offensive.

The informal war room, which the West Wing has set up in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, sent out roughly 30 rapid response notes over just five hours Wednesday — from the start of the opening arguments to the dinner break. The talking points went to Capitol Hill offices and surrogates, as the White House tried to make sure Republicans remained unified and on message.

The talking points ranged from statements saying that multiple Ukrainian officials said there was no pressure to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for military aid to bashing Democrats like Rep. Jerry Nadler. They also included quotes highlighting the way the country’s founders viewed impeachment. Of course, there was also references to President Barack Obama, whose legacy Trump has worked hard to reverse.

They offer a window into how the president’s team outside the Senate chamber is attacking the Democrats’ case.

“House Democrats claimed President Trump ‘endangered’ national security by temporarily holding the aid. If that’s the case, Democrats should have been lining up to impeach Obama,” said one Trump rapid response document. — Nancy Cook



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/23/senate-impeachment-trial-live-coverage-and-highlights-102702