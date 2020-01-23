Democrats hammer constitutional case for Trump's removal

Articles

Thursday, 23 January 2020

House Democrats launched Phase Two of their impeachment case to the Senateon Thursday: the constitutional argument for why President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

The House’s seven impeachment managers spent all day Wednesday piecing together their voluminous and complex case that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals — and then tried to cover it up. And on Thursday, Democrats sought to make the case that Trump should be ousted and barred from serving in federal office ever again.

“No president has abused his power in this way,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the seven impeachment managers, said at the outset of Thursday’s session, adding that Trump’s alleged conduct “captures the worst fears of our founders and the framers of the Constitution.”

“This conduct is not ‘America First,’” Nadler said, in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan. “This conduct is Donald Trump first.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the House’s lead impeachment manager, indicated that his team would seek to apply the facts of the case to the constitutional framework for impeachment — including an argument for why Trump’s alleged misconduct meets the threshold for “high crimes and misdemeanors” as outlined in the Constitution. Thursday’s presentation focused on the first article of impeachment against Trump, centering on his alleged abuses of the powers of the presidency. Schiff and his team will delve into the second article — obstruction of Congress — on Friday, according to a Democratic official working on the trial.

“Impeachment is the Constitution's final answer to a president who mistakes himself as a king,” Nadler said. Trump’s alleged misconduct “puts even President Nixon to shame,” he added.

The arguments closely mirrored those laid out by the House Judiciary Committee last month, when constitutional law experts called by Democrats made the case that Trump’s conduct crossed the threshold into impeachable territory. The House impeachment managers’ arguments on Thursday were heavy on constitutional history and legalese. Democrats view this as a necessary burden to prove their case, especially because it was a prominent feature of previous impeachment trials.

The Democratic impeachment managers also sought to exhaustively debunk the allegations at the center of Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), one of the managers, said the claims against Biden — specifically that he pushed for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor to benefit his son Hunter — are “groundless.”

Garcia’s presentation included video clips of the witnesses who testified before House impeachment investigators last year, all of whom said Biden’s efforts to push out the former top Ukrainian prosecutor were in accordance with official U.S. policy. Garcia also made the case that Trump only undertook the alleged effort to pressure the Ukrainians until Biden jumped into the presidential race and presented a formidable challenge to Trump.

“It wasn’t until Biden began beating him in the polls that he began calling for the investigation,” Garcia said.

Democrats also pushed back in earnest against claims from Trump’s lawyers that an impeachable offense must be a statutory crime, such as bribery or obstruction of justice. The president’s allies have harangued Democrats for impeaching Trump without accusing him of a crime, arguing that the two articles of impeachment are legally defective and set a dangerous precedent for future presidential impeachments.

Trump brought Alan Dershowitz, a criminal defense attorney and former Harvard law professor, onto his legal team to push back against the idea that a president can be removed from office without being accused of a statutory crime. Specifically, Dershowitz has said that impeachable conduct should be “criminal-like.”

Nadler described that view as dangerous.

“Frankly, that argument itself is terrifying,” Nadler said. “It confirms that this president sees no limit on his power.”

Democrats even cited the one Republican witness from the December Judiciary Committee hearing, Jonathan Turley, who was critical of the case against Trump but did not dispute that “abuse of power” is an impeachable offense, even if the president has not broken any laws. Turley handed Democrats ammunition earlier this week when he wrote an op-ed criticizing Trump’s defense team for suggesting there must be a criminal violation to justify impeachment.

Schiff highlighted Turley’s position during his own remarks on the trial’s first working day on Tuesday, suggesting Trump had to turn to Dershowitz rather than a mainstream constitutional law expert to make the case.

“He couldn't even go to Jonathan Turley, their expert in the House, for an opinion. No, they had to go outside of these experts, outside of constitutional law, to a criminal defense lawyer and professor,” Schiff said. “And why? Because they can't contest the facts.”

Democrats, though, leaned more heavily on the testimony of the three constitutional law professors who argued that Trump unequivocally committed “high crimes.”

“The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president,” Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor, said during the House’s impeachment hearings.

Senate Republicans so far have appeared largely unmoved by Democrats’ case against Trump, and a vote to convict the president seems unlikely. But Trump were found guilty, a separate vote would be required to also bar Trump from again serving in federal office.



