Ted Cruz says White House unlikely to push for impeachment trial dismissal

Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

The White House is unlikely to offer a motion to dismiss the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, according to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Though the White House retains the ability to offer a motion to dismiss the trial under the Senate’s fluid rules, Cruz (R-Texas) indicated there’s broad agreement among Republicans and the White House to instead progress to an acquittal vote. Republicans would need a simple majority to dismiss the charges; the Senate would need 67 votes to convict Trump and remove him from office.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a dismissal. And I don’t think a dismissal is nearly as good an outcome for the president and for the country as will be a final judgment on the merits,” Cruz said on Tuesday evening during a break of the Senate debate on the trial rules. Though once a fierce rival of Trump’s, Cruz has become a close ally and adviser to the president and his team during the impeachment process.

Several Republican senators, from Rand Paul of Kentucky to David Perdue of Georgia, said in recent days that a motion to dismiss the trial would be warranted. But they also agreed not to introduce it in order to keep the party united. At least in the initial stages of the trial, a motion to dismiss cannot pass due to opposition from a handful of centrist Republicans, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah.



After the Senate hears opening arguments and holds a question and answer period into next week, the Senate will head to a vote on whether to consider witnesses and documents. If that vote fails, Cruz said he expects the chamber to head quickly to acquittal.

“I think the judgment here is not going to be a dismissal but rather an acquittal on the merits, at the end of both sides having an opportunity to present the case,” Cruz said.



