Chief Justice John Roberts admonishes House managers and White House counsel

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 06:22 Hits: 2

The Senate exploded in acrimony after midnight on Wednesday as the House impeachment managers and White House counsel traded insults, prompting Chief Justice John Roberts to scold their lack of decorum during President Trump's impeachment trial.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said, in a rare comment. “Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”

Roberts’ remarks came after a sharp exchange between House impeachment manager Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, amid debate over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s amendment to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton.

Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, accused Senate Republicans of wanting to participate in a cover-up by blocking additional witnesses and documents.

“History will judge and so will the electorate,” he said, prompting groans from Senate Republicans in the chamber.

Cipollone chastised Nadler for his remarks and demanded that he apologize to the president, to the United States and the American people.

“The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you for the way you’ve addressed this body,” Cipollone said, which prompted clapping. “This is the United States Senate. You’re not in charge here.”

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/22/roberts-admonishes-house-managers-wh-counsel-101990