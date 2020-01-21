Senate impeachment trial: Live highlights and updates

Articles

The historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is beginning in earnest Tuesday afternoon with a contentious vote on the rules that will govern the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s blueprint for the trial envisions packing opening arguments from the White House counsel and Democratic House managers into just a few days and with no guarantee to hear from witnesses to the Ukraine saga.

We’re updating this frequently throughout the day so check back for updates.

Managers call Trump’s defense ‘dangerous’

Impeachment managers responded to the president’s impeachment defense, saying that Trump’s argument that he can’t be held accountable except through an election “underscores the need for the Senate to exercise its solemn constitutional duty to remove President Trump from office.”

The House’s Democratic impeachment managers said the president’s trial brief — which was filed Monday — “confirms that his misconduct is indefensible.” Read more from Andrew and Kyle here.

Impeachment veterans

Lots of references to Bill Clinton trial precedent here as the Senate proceedings kick off. Let’s take a quick look at who in the chamber actually was around on Capitol Hill back then. It’s not that long a list.

First, there are the current crop of 15 senators who were serving in the Senate back in 1999. They are: Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). Schumer stands out because he’d been a House member who voted against Clinton’s impeachment in the House in December 1998 but then moved to the Senate starting in January 1999.

Another nine current senators were in the House during the 1998 impeachment vote, too. They are: Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). — Darren Samuelsohn





McConnell defends impeachment rules

McConnell defended his impeachment trial rules from Democratic attacks and said the Senate will stay in session on Tuesday until it passes.

"Finally some fairness," McConnell declared on the Senate floor after a party caucus meeting.

McConnell reiterated that his resolution has support from a majority of the Senate, enough to pass. And he said that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's amendment and any other attempts to alter his resolution will be tabled, a maneuver that scuttles those proposals. More on McConnell's organizing resolution here.





Senate imposes media restrictions

Press restrictions in the Senate went into full swing Tuesday, with the installment of a metal detector outside the Senate chamber in the Senate Daily Press Gallery.

Reporters will also not have access to the first and second floor of the Senate for the 30 minutes before and after the trial — generally when senators are arriving or leaving the chamber.

"One word on the press policy here? Ridiculous,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Democrats and Republicans have condemned the restrictions. — Marianne LeVine





Schumer’s first trial move for evidence

Schumer said his first amendment will be to ask senators to subpoena White House documents — including on the decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine. He’ll then offer several amendments on witnesses, documents and changes to McConnell’s rules.

“There is no guarantee that Leader McConnell will allow these votes to take place later in the trial so now before any resolution passes we must do it.” Read more here from Burgess and Marianne.

Managers rail against McConnell

The House impeachment managers harangued McConnell over his proposed rules for the trial, accusing him of lying about his pledge to mirror the 1999 trial of Bill Clinton.

“If Senator McConnell makes this the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses or documents, it will not prove the president innocent; it will merely prove the Senate guilty of working with the president to obstruct the truth from coming out,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead impeachment manager. — Andrew Desiderio

Pelosi calls McConnell’s comparisons to Clinton trial ‘a lie’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried McConnell for comparing his resolution to that of the Clinton impeachment trial, calling it "a lie."

"Leader McConnell’s process is deliberately designed to hide the truth from the Senate and from the American people, because he knows that the President’s wrongdoing is indefensible and demands removal," Pelosi said in a statement. "It is obvious that no Senator who votes for it is intending to truly weigh the damning evidence of the President’s attacks on our Constitution." — Marianne LeVine

Dems say Cipollone was a witness to Trump’s Ukraine scandal

The seven House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump said that White House counsel Pat Cipollone was a witness to many of the episodes involving Trump and the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president’s rivals.

The Democrats are demanding that Cipollone disclose any firsthand knowledge that he has. Read more here from Kyle Cheney.

Five factions to watch

In the end, it's quite unlikely that 67 senators will vote to remove Trump from office. But how the trial proceeds and whether Trump gets the speedy acquittal he craves is far less clear.

The key blocs of senators in both parties you need to watch, per John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett, are:

- The Three Amigos, Part Deux

- Republican Institutionalists

- Trump Hardliners

- Democratic Moderates

- Trump Is Guilty Already Democrats



