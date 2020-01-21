McConnell and Schumer clash over Trump's impeachment trial rules

Articles

Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer launched into an epic clash on the Senate floor Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, with McConnell and the GOP set to institute fast-paced rules that ignore Schumer’s demands entirely.

Majority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) will eventually impose his will through the 53-seat Republican majority and pass a resolution along party lines, albeit with a few last-minute changes that softened the proposal.

Instead of crammingas many as 48 hours of opening arguments from House impeachment managers and the White House counsel into just four days this week, McConnell’s resolution will now give each side 24 hours to speak over three days. That could ultimately extend the trial by two days. And a controversial provision in the plan that would not have automatically entered included House inquiry’s evidence was also scuttled from a previous draft.

Still, amid sustained criticism from Democrats for appearing to rush the trial, McConnell defended his blueprint for the first time since it was released on Monday evening.

"Finally some fairness. On every point our straightforward resolution will bring the clarity and fairness that everyone deserves. The president of the United States, the House of Representatives and the American people. This is the fair road map for our trial," McConnell said shortly before the trial kicked off for the day.

McConnell said he would move to table any Democratic amendments regarding witnesses and documents. Republicans have said those issues shouldn't be debated until next week after opening arguments are made. And McConnell said the Senate would stay in session until his resolution passed, presaging a potentially late night.

Schumer was aghast, calling McConnell's plans "one of the darker moment in the Senate's history. Perhaps even the darkest."

The Senate minority leader will force votes by the end of the day on a subpoena for four key administration witnesses as well as documents related to the Trump administration’s withholding of Ukraine aide. Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose his amendments to McConnell’s resolution, but Schumer made clear he will press McConnell all day long.

The New York senator kicked off the day with an appearance on "Morning Joe," then gave a press conference and finally rebutted McConnell directly on the Senate floor.

“McConnell’s very resolution puts many obstacles in the path of getting witnesses and documents even later,” Schumer said at the press conference Tuesday. “Right off the bat Republican senators will face a choice about getting the facts or joining Leader McConnell and President Trump in trying to cover them up.”

The minority leader said that the first amendment he will offer will ask for the Senate to subpoena White House documents, including records about the administration’s decision to withhold and then release military aid to Ukraine. Schumer will then proceed to offer “a series of amendments” on documents and witnesses Democrats have requested, as well as changes to the McConnell resolution.

Under Senate rules, there will be a maximum of two hours of debate per motion. Schumer said his party has "no intention to be dilatory."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a key swing vote, viewed the changes the rules package as " a significant improvement" over Monday's draft, said spokeswoman Annie Clark. "She and others raised concerns about the 24 hours of opening statements in 2 days and the admission of the House transcript [in] the record. Her position has been that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible," Clark said.

Schumer and McConnell met once for about 20 minutes in December about crafting a bipartisan resolution but got nowhere. Schumer pushed for a deal on witnesses and documents before the trial started and McConnell ignored him. Instead, the GOP leader chose to put a far more partisan stamp on the beginning of the trial than the 100-0 vote that kicked off former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

Republicans dismissed the Democratic grumbling as theater, believing they never had any intention of working with the GOP.

“My response is that no matter what was in the resolution, I was confident the Democrats would be critical of it,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). “That’s part of the role they decided to play here.”

Under McConnell’s resolution, the Senate will eventually vote on whether to hold a debate on witnesses and documents after the opening arguments and a 16-hour question-and-answer period for senators. All votes on motions in the Senate trial require just a simple majority; the final vote on convicting the president and removing him from office needs 67.

Provided that Democrats’ push to call witnesses fails, Republicans could still potentially clear Trump before his State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

"We should be able to," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

That would give Trump the quick trial and acquittal that he has long sought; it would also allow Senate Democrats that are running for president to return to the campaign trail more quickly.

Kyle Cheney contributed to this report.



