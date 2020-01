Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Senators will kick off President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in earnest today with a vote on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for the trial.

Watch the impeachment trial live above or on our homepage, and follow along with live updates and highlights from the top moments throughout the day.

