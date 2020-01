Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:46 Hits: 1

President Trump lashed out at congressional Democrats over his impeachment on Sunday during an address to the American Farm Bureau in Austin, Texas.In a roughly 45-minute speech to the crowd Sunday afternoon, Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/479012-trump-rails-against-impeachment-in-speech-to-texas-farmers