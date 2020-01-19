Durbin complains Senate Democrats in the dark about impeachment rules

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 17:42 Hits: 0

There has not been “the most basic negotiation or exchange of information” between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate as it gears up for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said Sunday.

“I checked, and as of late last night, there really have not been an exchange, for instance, of the [Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell memo, which is supposed to kick off this entire trial,” the Illinois Democrat said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “We’re ... a little over 48 hours away from the trial actually commencing, and there hasn't been the most basic negotiation or exchange of information.”

The Senate expects to sign off on formal rules for the trial within the next few days, including time limits for speakers and guidelines for floor votes over whether witnesses should be called.

“I don't know exactly what will transpire,” Durbin said when asked what to expect when the Senate next convenes Tuesday. “As I mentioned, we don't know what the McConnell memo or resolution includes, as we start up.”

“We've been very open about this,” he went on. “[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate have said, ‘Let's bring in the witnesses. Let's put the truth before the American people and let them join us in judgement,’ Durbin said. "So, I would assume that the early motions made by Chuck Schumer, on behalf of Democrats, will go right to that point.”

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Georgia Sen. David Perdue said his fellow Republican senators have "tried to enter these negotiations with the other side, but they won't have any conversation until we deal with witnesses up front."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/19/durbin-senate-democrats-dark-impeachment-rules-101009