Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 12:38 Hits: 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) needled President Trump in an interview Friday night, noting that the stain of impeachment will always live on his presidency regardless of the outcome of the Senate trial."You...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/478906-pelosi-offers-message-to-trump-on-bill-maher-show-you-are-impeached-forever