Impeachment trial schedule: Upcoming proceedings

After much delay, the Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump is off and running.

This week has seen a flurry of developments that could affect the course of the trial, including Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’ revelation on Wednesday that the president “knew exactly what was going on” and a new government watchdog report released Thursday that concluded the White House budget office violated the law when it froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Democrats will seek additional evidence to be submitted during the trial, but Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has maintained that any decision on hearing from new witnesses will be delayed until after opening arguments.

Here’s what is expected to happen in the days ahead:

Impeachment trial schedule

Saturday

The House has a 5 p.m. deadline to file its trial brief.

Monday

The president’s trial brief is due.

Tuesday

The House’s rebuttal to the president’s is due.

12:30 pm.: The Senate reconvenes.

1 p.m.: The Senate will sit as a court of impeachment for Trump’s trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he’s likely to force votes on impeachment witnesses on this day, but as of Thursday night has yet to see the text of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's organization resolution.





Where to livestream the trial on Tuesday

Where senators stand on impeachment

