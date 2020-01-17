The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Impeachment trial schedule: Upcoming proceedings

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3


After much delay, the Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump is off and running.

This week has seen a flurry of developments that could affect the course of the trial, including Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’ revelation on Wednesday that the president “knew exactly what was going on” and a new government watchdog report released Thursday that concluded the White House budget office violated the law when it froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Democrats will seek additional evidence to be submitted during the trial, but Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has maintained that any decision on hearing from new witnesses will be delayed until after opening arguments.


Here’s what is expected to happen in the days ahead:

Impeachment trial schedule

Saturday



The House has a 5 p.m. deadline to file its trial brief.

Monday



The president’s trial brief is due.

Tuesday

The House’s rebuttal to the president’s is due.

12:30 pm.: The Senate reconvenes.

1 p.m.: The Senate will sit as a court of impeachment for Trump’s trial.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he’s likely to force votes on impeachment witnesses on this day, but as of Thursday night has yet to see the text of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's organization resolution.


Where to livestream the trial on Tuesday



You can watch livestreams for major impeachment events on Politico.com. Keep up with the latest developments from our journalists on Twitter.

Where senators stand on impeachment


Keep track of which Senators are for and against removing Trump from office, and where they stand on the House impeachment efforts.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/17/impeachment-trial-schedule-099935

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version