Republicans weigh aggressive impeachment trial schedule

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial kicks off in earnest, Senate Republicans are still wrestling with how to follow the precedent set by Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial while also giving Trump the swift acquittal he desires.

Senate GOP leaders are weighing accelerating the pace of the trial, eyeing a schedule that would maintain the same overall number of hoursfor opening arguments and senatorial questions as employed in Clinton’s case, but spreading it out over fewer days, according to six people familiar with internal deliberations.

If each side used all its debate time, that could mean fewer calendar days for the trial and a faster verdict. Clinton’s trial ran for five weeks, with opening arguments starting a week after it formally began.Trump's could be far shorter.

In their partisan opening resolution, Republicans are considering providing 24 hours of opening arguments to both the House impeachment managers and the White House counsel. If each team wants to use the full amount of hours, they may have to do so over as few as two days, potentially leading to long trial days.

The current "posture is two, 12-hour periods. Quite honestly, I don't believe that the White House would consume the 24 hours nor do I think based on the evidence if we read the evidence word for word from the House it would take 24 hours," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Friday.

Tillis said he's "interested to see whether or not that gets elongated over a few days." Butsimply the threat of long workdays could condense those opening stages; during Clinton’s trial not all debate time was used.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated to the White House he wants to use this structure, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Nothing has been firmly decided, and the resolution is still being written. And the fact that the GOP is still debating the logistics of the trial demonstrate how delicate the issue is, and how few people are clued into what McConnell has in store for the Senate over the coming days.

McConnell's office declined to comment.

A Democratic aide working on the impeachment inquiry objected to the possible plan to squeeze arguments and senators' questioning into fewer days, citing McConnell's vow to mirror the Clinton impeachment trial procedures. The aide also said the House team would publicly protest if the plan is implemented.

In consultation with party leaders, a majority of the Senate is expected to decide when to shut down the Senate for the day — and how debate time is dispensed. And some Republicans may blanch at any indication the trial is being rushed.

Then, the question and answer period could total 16 hours over as few as two days. In the most aggressive timetable described by some Republicans, a vote on witnesses could be held after just six days of arguments and questions. Or senators could decide moving things too quickly is a mistake and dial back the aggressive timeline and avoid the possibility of holding an impeachment trial late into the night.

The trial will be a fluid and unpredictable atmosphere, and the witness and document issue in particular could add days or weeks to the trial time. The Senate may also need to go into closed session to discuss sensitive matters.

While no motion to dismiss the trial will be included in the trial rules, a vote on whether to have a witness debate will be included. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she’s “likely” to support it while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says he wants to hear from Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton has said he’ll testify if subpoenaed.

But particularly if the witness vote fails, Republicans are at least setting up the possibility of ending the trial in as few as two weeks after it starts on Tuesday, clearing the way for the president to be quickly acquitted and allowing Democratic senators running for president get back on the campaign trail by early February. Trump is also scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 4.

Senators and aides are expecting Tuesday to be dominated by the debate over the contours of the trial, with the GOP majority expected to impose its will over Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Republicans want to punt the decision on witnesses until later in the trial, while Schumer says he expects to force votes on locking in four administration witnesses and documents as his alternative to McConnell’s set of rules.

Andrew Desiderio contributed to this story.



