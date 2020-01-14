Kaine secures enough votes to limit Trump's military actions against Iran

Articles

Sen. Tim Kaine has secured enough Republican votes to pass a revised version of his resolution to curb President Donald Trump’s military efforts inIran.

Kaine said Tuesday the new resolution now has support from Republican Sens. Todd Young of Indiana and Susan Collins of Maine, giving him the four GOP votes he needs for it to pass. Republicans Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky also back it.

“[I] expect to vote for — if offered the opportunity — the amended Kaine resolution,” Young said earlier Tuesday, emphasizing that he did not support the initial draft. “It’s important that Congress at this time affirm our Article I responsibilities, so long as we don't undermine the president's Article II responsibilities, that's all the Kaine resolution says.”

Lee and Paul said last week they would also back Kaine's resolution after some changes to its language. Lee announced his support after top Trump administration officials briefed lawmakers about the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, which the Utah Republican described as “the worst” he’d seen on a military issue in his nine years in the Senate.

Kaine filed a revised version of his resolution last week and could force a vote on it as soon as early next week, unless there’s a unanimous consent agreement. But the Senate impeachment trial could affect the vote’s timing.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday the Senate still needs to work out the timing with impeachment but the "resolution is the right way to go and has the support of all 47 Democrats."

Kaine’s resolution limits the Trump administration’s military actions against Iran without congressional approval. The House passed a similar symbolic measure last week.

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

