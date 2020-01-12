Via Twitter, Trump submits questions for Pelosi interview

Articles

Before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” to defend delaying the Senate impeachment trial, the president tweeted some advice for her interviewer, host George Stephanopoulos.

“George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam 'Shifty' Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history?” President Donald Trump wrote, doubling down a few hours later.

Before a meeting of his committee in September, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff offered a dramatized version of Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Conservative commentators, Trump and Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize Schiff, though the chairman said his summary was “meant to be at least part in parody."

On Sunday, Pelosi told Stephanopoulos she’d rather talk about “more pleasant subjects than the erratic nature of this president.”

“I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection,” she said. “When he calls someone crazy, he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is.”

The speaker said Trump stated President George W. Bush should have been impeached for the war in Iraq. But he now calls Pelosi — who was reluctant to start impeachment proceedings into Trump until the Ukraine scandal — “obsessed.”

“It's Sunday morning. Let's be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another.”

