Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:02 Hits: 2

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped President Trump's decision to order an airstrike that killed one of Iran's top military figures, warning that "America appears to be lumbering towards a new Middle East war.""The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/476673-tucker-carlson-america-appears-to-be-lumbering-towards-a-new-middle-east-war