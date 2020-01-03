Indicted Giuliani associate close to sharing evidence with Intel Committee

Articles

The House Intelligence Committee is on the verge of obtaining a trove of new evidence in its impeachment investigation, following a federal judge’s order permitting an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani to begin sharing materials with lawmakers.

J. Paul Oetken, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, on Friday authorized Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to begin providing materials held by prosecutors, including the contents of an iPhone taken during his Oct. 9 arrest.

The new files could add to the weight of evidence Intelligence Committee investigators uncovered as they probed President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden. That investigation has already led to two articles of impeachment, approved by the House last month, though Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has insisted the investigation would continue and would support the House case in an impending Senate trial to determine whether Trump should be removed from office.

Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, were identified by a slew of State Department and White House witnesses as Giuliani’s allies in an effort to smear and sideline Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom they viewed as an impediment to the effort to get Ukraine to investigate Trump’s opponents. They helped connect Giuliani with high-level Ukrainian officials and acted at times as translators and go-betweens. The House’s impeachment report also found that Parnas was in touch with some lawmakers throughout the effort.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October as part of a complex campaign finance scheme. But the indictment and subsequent revelations about their actions have revealed them as a ubiquitous presence in Trump’s orbit, even working with Giuliani on aspects of Trump’s defense against special counsel Robert Mueller.

The new stream of evidence underscores the precarious position lawmakers find themselves in on the precipice of the Senate trial. Just a day earlier, new documents obtained by online national security publication Just Security provided fresh evidence about Trump’s decision to withhold military aide from Ukraine — and the turmoil it provoked inside the administration — underscoring that significant evidence continues to emerge despite the rapidly unfolding impeachment process.

Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy, has indicated to the court that he intends to review the materials and decide whether to provide all of it, or just a subset, to the House. He noted that prosecutors had no objection to sharing the information with the House, so long as the judge approved.

