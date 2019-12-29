Rep. Scalise certain Trump will be acquitted

Articles

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise believes the “impeachment charade” is exposing Democrats’ weakness.

On “Fox News Sunday,“ the Louisiana Republican was direct: “The Senate will have a fair trial, and you'll see an acquittal. Everybody knows it's going to end in acquittal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he said, has a duty to turn over the articles of impeachment to the Senate when Congress returns. She has so far declined to do so until the Senate sets its rules for the impeachment trial.

“She could run for the Senate if she wants to be a senator,“ Scalise said. “The House has a role, the Senate has a role. It's time for the House to do their job.”

He added: Democrats "had a weak case. I think she knows they had a weak case.”

Scalise has defended President Donald Trump, saying there was no crime committed and Democrats are using impeachment to attack the president personally. On Sunday, he reiterated that defense: The “vendetta” to reverse the 2016 election and ignore a real agenda for “hardworking families,” he said, will hurt vulnerable liberal lawmakers in districts Trump won come 2020.

The Senate will tackle impeachment next year, with the GOP hoping to accelerate the process so as not to interfere with the election. But some Republicans — like Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski — have been critical of the coordination between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House in the lead up.

McConnell has said he “is not an impartial juror."

"This is a political process,” he has said.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Thursday that 5 to 10 of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have “severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents.”

On ABC's "This Week," Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said there are ongoing conversations with wary Republicans, though it's too early to tell how those individuals will vote.

"But we're in this important period of time right now where people are going home like Sen. Murkowski, like others, and having to answer questions about a fair trial, whether this is going to be a rigged trial or a fair trial," Van Hollen said Sunday.

Scalise on Sunday shrugged it off: “People can question strategy and everybody might have their own tactics of how they go about it.” The lack of bipartisanship and fairness, he maintained, rests on Pelosi and Democrats in how they conducted hearings from the beginning.

“In the end, it's going to end in acquittal, and so why don’t we focus on real things that matter for hardworking families?”

