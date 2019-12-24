Mike Lee is the quiet force to get Trump acquitted

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 12:03 Hits: 2

Lindsey Graham is fighting President Donald Trump’s impeachment case on Twitter and every media outlet that will have him. Mitch McConnell is swatting down Democratic demands and pledging to acquit the president.

But behind the scenes, Sen. Mike Lee is quietly playing a crucial role coordinating with Trump and his legal team ahead of the impeachment trial.

The Utah Republican is working with the White House to track the wide-ranging viewpoints within the Republican Senate majority, including his Utah colleague and impeachment wild card Mitt Romney. That relationship could prove critical when the Senate considers difficult votes on witnesses or other motions, and ultimately on the president’s acquittal or conviction.

And though Lee is staying away from the cable news food fights that some of his colleagues are fixtures on, he’s not exactly urging a dulcet tone from Trump.

“He has every reason to be confident about this, every reason to be unapologetic and defiantly confident about his case. Because he has a really good case,” Lee said in an interview as the Senate left for the winter holidays late last week. “I have suggested all along: If [House Democrats] are going to do this, steer right into the wind.”

As soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry this fall, Lee began regularly talking with the president and White House counsel Pat Cipollone about how to plan for the storm. Importantly, Lee has helped advise Trump and his team that the Senate shouldn’t just try to dismiss the impeachment chargesbut should instead hold a trial to exonerate him.

Some of Lee’s colleagues have suggested it was inappropriate for Trump to urge the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden. The second-term senator argues that the president is squeaky clean, and that unless new information comes out at the trial, he already knows how he will vote on charges Trump abused his office and obstructed a congressional investigation.

“What he did was not impeachable. It was not criminal,” Lee said. “And I don't think what he did was even wrong.”

Lee opposed Trump’s run for president in 2016 and even fought his nomination at the GOP convention. Lee also tangled with Trump over his emergency declaration for the border wall earlier this year.

But now,Lee has emerged as one of the de facto leaders of the case to acquit the president. It’s the latest example of the libertarian-leaning conservative’s continued evolution as a senator — from a hard-liner eager to buck leadership to a powerful ally of a GOP president he once shunned.

Once known as a key instigator in the failed 2013 fight to defund Obamacare, Lee has become an integral cog in the Senate GOP machinery, at least when it comes to impeachment. He’s met with McConnell about impeachment strategy and praises the posture of a GOP leader he once clashed with regularly.

Republicans who have fought with Lee in previous instances are delighted to have him as an ally at such a critical moment.

“He’s offended by the process in the House and he wants to make sure the Senate trial is not turned into a circus,” said Graham, who has clashed with Lee on foreign policy and immigration. He’s a senator “we all respect and the White House sought out his views … he’s been very constructive."

Lee's work under the hood of the Senate impeachment trial is not exactly something he's advertising: Several GOP senators said they were unaware of the great lengths the Utahn has gone to prepare the White House for the historic trial, and colleagues said he's relatively reserved at party lunches.

Lee's effort comes amid harsh criticism from Democrats that Republicans are working too closely with the White House on the trial. But few are surprised that Lee is one of the ringleaders.

“That sounds like Mike,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who serves on the Judiciary Committee with Lee. “I expect all the Republicans around here to be totally coordinating with the White House because they don’t seem to have an independent mind.”

Lee isn’t falling in line on everything. He pushed a criminal justice reform bill over McConnell’s objections last year and thrashed this month’s spending package signed by Trump as the “worst Christmas movie" ever. He also helped lead the Senate’s campaign to curtail the United States’ role in the Saudi-backed war in Yemen — an effort that was opposed by Republican leaders and which Trump was forced to veto.

But Lee has also been there for the GOP when it counts. His work on impeachment echoes his successful bid to persuade Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to support Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Both episodes show a conservative rabble-rouser who is willing to be an effective team player on some of the most difficult issues of the day.

And notably, Lee is perhaps one of the fewpeople in the GOP caucus who can win praise from both Trump-skeptic Republicans like Romney and senior officials in the White House.

“We don’t always agree, but we usually do. I think he’s a conservative’s conservative. And I respect that,” said Romney, who has discussed the impeachment process with Lee. “His point of view on matters of process and the Constitution is often not just well educated but thoughtful and wise.”

Eric Ueland, Trump’s legislative director, said that “input from Sen. Lee has been valuable throughout the impeachment process to date.”

Lee has recently brought in Cipollone and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to the Republican lunch he hosts each week and admits he first started thinking about how to handle an impeachment trial as soon as Democrats won the House majority.

And he concedes he “had a lot of questions” about the White House’s impeachment planning, which once appeared disorganized and at odds with McConnell.

Perhaps the most delicate matter to confront Senate Republicans was the idea of quickly dismissing Trump’s impeachment and effectively skipping a trial. Such a move gained popularity in the fall among Trump’s allies and was becoming a headache for GOP leaders who knew they lacked to votes to do so.

As part of a small group of GOP senators that visited the White House shortly before Thanksgiving, Lee delivered a message that once seemed counter-intuitive: A trial could be good for the president.

“The president's supporters were privately and publicly saying ‘hey we should just dismiss, the Senate should just dismiss the whole thing,’” Lee recalled of the internal deliberations. “I don't think that's a good idea. I think it's poor form. I think we need to hear arguments and review evidence.”

Lee has also expressed to the White House that there's “no reason” for the president and his team to make any decision on witnesses until the trial has begun and they can see how senators “are responding to the arguments” in the initial round of the trial.

After weeks of discussions with Cipollone, Trump and others, Lee says that things are in a good place, so much so that he believes the White House doesn’t need to bring in outside counsel or anyone else to whip the trial strategy into shape.

“The president’s in very good hands,” Lee said.

Article originally published on POLITICO Magazine

