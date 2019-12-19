Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:12 Hits: 2

By Molly E Reynolds, Adrianna Pita

Following the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds explains the next steps for moving the impeachment process to the Senate, the political calculations that will shape how the Senate trial proceeds, and what role the House still has in any ongoing investigations of the Trump White House.

Related material:

Listen to Brookings podcasts here, on Apple or on Google podcasts, send email feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and follow us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Thanks to audio producer Gaston Reboredo, Chris McKenna, Fred Dews, and Camilo Ramirez for their support.

The Current is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/613425752/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~The-president-has-been-impeached-Now-what/