The president has been impeached. Now what?

Category: U.S. Politics

By Molly E Reynolds, Adrianna Pita

Following the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds explains the next steps for moving the impeachment process to the Senate, the political calculations that will shape how the Senate trial proceeds, and what role the House still has in any ongoing investigations of the Trump White House.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/613425752/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~The-president-has-been-impeached-Now-what/

