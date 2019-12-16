This week in impeachment

Articles

A short few days for some very big news.

A lot is on the line this week as Congress tries to push through its spending bill and the USMCA, 2020 Democrats participate in the PBS and POLITICO-hosted debate and Democrats push through their impeachment efforts. The House Judiciary Committee released its 169-page report on impeachment early Monday and the Senate could begin discussing the terms for a potential trial to remove the 45th president of the United States.

Here's what we know about when everything will go down. Check back periodically for updates.

Impeachment hearings schedule

Here's a rough outline of impeachment hearings, per staffers involved in organizing the events.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: The House Rules Committee will consider the articles of impeachment. It's the last committee to do so before a full House vote and will determine the rules and logistics for the final stages of impeachment.

Time TBD: The House Democrats could also release the names of the impeachment managers — a coveted position akin to a prosecutor during the Senate trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will select the members.

Wednesday

Time TBD: The House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment — the third time in U.S. history it has done so. The vote is expected to fall largely on party lines, with only a handful of defections by vulnerable House Democrats.



