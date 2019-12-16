Moderate Democrat Ben McAdams to vote to impeach Trump

Articles

Rep. Ben McAdams, one of the most endangered House Democrats, said Monday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, in a boon for party leaders just days ahead of the vote.

McAdams is now the fourteenth Democrat in a district won by Trump to publicly back articles of impeachment charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress’ Ukraine inquiry.

The freshman Democrat had been one of the few question marks for Democratic leaders ahead of the Wednesday floor vote; he’s a centrist with an independent streak who has bucked the party on key votes on immigration and spending.

He was also among a small group of Democrats meeting privately to float the idea of censuring Trump in an attempt to attract bipartisan support for rebuking the president without impeaching him.

But McAdams said at a Murray City Hall news conference that “the evidence, for me, is clear” that Trump undermined the 2020 election by soliciting help from Ukraine to boost his own political fortunes.

“My duty is to the Constitution and to my country,” McAdams told a group of reporters in his district. “What the president did was wrong. I cannot turn a blind eye, thereby condoning this president, and future presidents, Republican or Democrat to do the same.”

Trump won McAdam’s district by seven points in 2016, though Republicans typically hold an even bigger advantage on the ballot. McAdams won by roughly 700 votes over former Rep. Mia Love in 2018.

McAdams is among 31 House Democrats whose districts went for Trump in 2016 — a group that has faced immense pressure from GOP groups, including millions of dollars of TV ads, in the run-up to the House’s impeachment vote.

Roughly half of those members have already declared they will support impeachment, including Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who made her announcement earlier Monday. More are expected to reveal their decisions before returning to Washington Monday night, including Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.).

Other Democrats who have yet to say how they’ll vote include Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Anthony Brindisi of New York and Jared Golden of Maine, whose districts all went for Trump by more than 10 points.

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew are the only Democrats who voted against launching the impeachment inquiry, and Van Drew is switching to the GOP later this week.

McAdams’s announcement comes just hours after Dan Hemmert, his most serious GOP challenger, abruptly withdrew from the race.

Hemmert, the Utah Senate majority whip, had been the only candidate in the half-dozen person GOP primary field to be named to the NRCC's "Young Guns" program.

“Dan Hemmert was handpicked by Washington Republicans to run in Utah's 4th Congressional District, and his decision to drop out of the race underscores just how difficult Representative Ben McAdams will be to unseat in November,” DCCC spokesperson Brooke Goren wrote in a statement.



