How Kevin McCarthy kept Republicans in lockstep behind Trump on impeachment

Published on Monday, 16 December 2019

Last November, Kevin McCarthy dialed up his longtime rival Jim Jordan and made a surprising overture: I want you to run for the top GOP spot on the House Oversight Committee.

Jordan, who was working out at the members-only gym at the time, had just lost a challenge to McCarthy to be minority leader, and had spent years tormenting the California Republican after co-founding the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

But as House Republicans prepared to pick their new committee leaders, McCarthy was thinking ahead, to 2019, when they’d be relegated to the minority for the first time in nearly a decade. And he knew the GOP would need to put up a strong, united front to defend President Donald Trump from a Democratic majority eager to unleash its investigative arsenal.

“I wanted to unite in the minority. I didn’t want us to go back into the majority the way we were,” McCarthy said in an interview in his Capitol office. “So I wanted to put the very best people there.”

Bringing Jordan (R-Ohio) into the fold early on was one of several strategic moves that McCarthy and his allies credit with their ability to keep the GOP conference in line as Trump battles the threat of impeachment. He also zeroed in on potential weaknesses in Democrats’ handling of the impeachment process and knit the main players together through regular practice sessions before every hearing.

“The key to the unity Republicans have right now is the early decisions he made putting people in positions of power,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), pointing to Jordan atop the Oversight panel and Rep. Doug Collins(Ga.)as Republican leader of the House Judiciary Committee.

“That has worked quite well,” McHenry added. “And we benefited as a conference from these early decisions.”

Democrats are poised to make Trump the third president ever impeached this week, after a three-month investigation that they say turned up evidence that the president abused his power for political gain and obstructed their efforts to seek the truth in the Ukraine inquiry.

But despite a damning pile of evidence and some early concerns from a handful of members, House Republicans have locked arms: GOP leaders are expecting zero defections on the floor.

That’s of course due partly to Trump’s sheer dominance of the Republican Party. But it’s also because of McCarthy, who has coordinated closely with Trump — sometimes speaking to him multiple times a day.

"This is the most unified House Republicans have been since I’ve been in Congress," Jordan said. "Kevin played a critical role in leading this effort and it kept the team together and made us stronger than ever.”

McCarthy returned the praise, calling Jordan an "excellent" committee leader due to "his members, his preparation, his helping."

How McCarthy navigates the impeachment battle and whether he can win over his former critics on the right will also go a long way toward determining his future in the party — and whether he can finally win the elusive speaker’s gavel whenever Republicans take back the House.

McCarthy’s close relationship with Trump would help in any leadership fight. Trump praised McCarthy in an October tweet, predicting, “Leader McCarthy, we look forward to you soon becoming Speaker of the House. The Do Nothing Dems don’t have a chance!”

But it’s unclear how long any ceasefire would last between McCarthy and the hard-liners, who torpedoed his bid for speaker in 2015 after John Boehner retired.

And by elevating Jordan in the impeachment battle — McCarthy temporarily placed him on the Intelligence Committee to play attack dog at the public hearings — it could make Jordan even tougher competition should he choose to run against McCarthy again.

Notably, Trump — who is close with both McCarthy and Jordan — had also previously lobbied behind the scenes for Jordan to get a leading committee post.

For now, however, McCarthy is earning positive reviews from the same Republicans who once campaigned against him.

“He’s been very inclusive. … He’s done a great job,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), another Trump ally and founding member of the Freedom Caucus. “Some of the conservatives have had a good working relationship with Kevin over the last year. That’s been highlighted in this impeachment debate.”

But, he added, “I think him being speaker has less to do with what he’s doing here, and more to do with, can he bring us back to the majority?”

When the Ukraine scandal first broke in early September, McCarthy and his top deputies quickly settled on a game plan: make it all about process.

Days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced her support for an impeachment inquiry, McCarthy fired off a letter to the California Democrat demanding that she halt the probe until she answers a host of procedural questions — including why the House wasn’t voting to initiate the inquiry.

Republicans’ thinking was that if they could paint the entire process as tainted — including attacking the credibility of House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff — they could spoil whatever came out of the investigation. Plus, with GOP lawmakers unsure of what other revelations might be around the corner, they felt the process argument was one the entire conference could rally around.

“Whatever they do, if they don’t have a fair process, people won’t believe what comes out in the end,” McCarthy said. And in a potential sign that Democrats were worried about the optics, they ultimately did vote to formalize the impeachment probe.

But the House GOP still struggled at times to message on substance, especially early on, as a never-ending stream of bombshells would routinely undercut some of their talking points. Lawmakers who weren’t apart of the closed-door depositions with impeachment witnesses started griping that they were in the dark. And there was little, if any,direction from the White House.

So Republican leaders started blasting out daily messaging emails to the conference: one in the morning from McCarthy, one in the evening from GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who also played a prominent role in crafting the party’s message.

And Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) started hosting special impeachment briefings for the entire conference — a half-dozen total — where they hauled in people like Jordan, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a manager for Clinton’s impeachment.

“I wanted to make sure our members had as much information as possible, even in a tough climate where Schiff was trying to hide the facts,” Scalise said. “We would have heavy attendance.”

Leadership also was regularly taking the temperature of wary members, like retiring Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), who publicly and privately expressed concerns with Trump’s request to the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

But when the vote on the impeachment inquiry came to the House floor in late October, every single Republican — and two Democrats — voted against it.

“When we got 100 percent on the inquiry vote, the whole Senate changed. I had senators tell me how it comes out of the House is how it comes out of the Senate,” said McCarthy, who has had dinners and phone calls with GOP senators ahead of a likely trial in the upper chamber to determine whether Trump will remain in office. “And I had a number of senators call me and say, ‘this has changed the course.’”

Leadership’s job was made somewhat easier after many of the House GOP’s moderates were wiped out in the 2018 midterms, leaving a leaner and more conservative Republican conference that is intensely loyal to Trump. It’s also a lot easier to stick together in the minority, where members are essentially forced to play defense.

Still, McCarthy and his deputies had some potential landmines to navigate: namely, a band of roughly 30 troublemakers in the House Freedom Caucus — lead by Jordan and Meadows — who have long been a thorn in the side of GOP leadership. Meadows and Jordan are also both close allies with Trump.

So McCarthy worked to give them starring roles in the impeachment fight and made them feel part of the team, which allowed them to train their attacks on the opposition instead of each other.

“He’s been thoughtful about keeping the team together,” McHenry said.

Not only did McCarthy tap Jordan for Intel, but he also allowed Meadows and other top Trump defenders like Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) to play a role behind the scenes. They were invited to some weekly leadership meetings, as well as the practice sessions before each of the hearings, where key players brainstormed a strategy and choreographed procedural maneuvers.

“I got pressure from a lot of people to change the lineup for Intel. If you’re in baseball, you don’t change the lineup. You add a pinch hitter,” McCarthy said of the Jordan move. “I thought it helped everybody unite.”

Article originally published on POLITICO Magazine

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/16/kevin-mccarthy-republicans-impeachment-084821