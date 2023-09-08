Pelosi announces she will seek another term in House

Articles

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi put to rest speculation about her retirement and announced Friday that she will seek a 20th term as Democrats fight to regain control of the House.

“Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Rumors about the California Democrat’s political future had been swirling since she said late last year she would step down as House Democratic leader. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant at the couple’s San Francisco home just a few weeks before her announcement.

At 83, Pelosi is older than President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Her announcement comes as a debate unfolds over the age of the nation’s politicians.

First elected in 1986, Pelosi was selected as the House Democratic leader in 2002 and became the first female speaker in 2007. She was part of a powerful group of Northern California women political leaders, along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein and former Sen. Barbara Boxer.

As speaker, Pelosi helped usher through many of former President Barack Obama’s major legislative achievements, including his 2010 health care overhaul, which she counts as one of her proudest accomplishments.

