Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 14:04 Hits: 6

Senators had Capitol Hill all to themselves this week after returning from the long August recess on Tuesday. The House will be back in session on Sept. 12. Here are photos from some of this week’s action in the Washington area.

Virginia Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. talks with Susan Cunningham during the Arlington Democrats Chili Cook-Off at the Lyon Park Community Center in Arlington, Va., on Labor Day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer conducts a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday after the caucus luncheons. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is pictured in the Capitol on Wednesday. The Alabama Republican’s blockade of military promotions continued this week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is pictured in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The 3-year-old son of Judge Joshua P. Kolar, who was nominated for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Kolar‘s wife, Rachel, attend his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the Week ending Sept. 8, 2023 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://rollcall.com/2023/09/08/photos-of-the-week-ending-sept-8-2023/