What we know about the new Apple iPhone 15

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 03:28 Hits: 5

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 15 at its event on Tuesday, and rumors about the new smartphone line’s features are only increasing as the date approaches.

There is significant variation in what’s expected on Tuesday, but some details are more certain.

USB-C port

One of the biggest changes is expected in the charging port. The new iPhone line is expected to ditch the lightning port for the USB-C port, which is used to support the latest models of iPads and MacBooks. The USB-C port is used to charge many electronics not made by Apple as well.

The change comes after the European Union voted to approve legislation that would streamline the charging process by requiring smartphones and most digital devices to be compatible with USB-C chargers. The law takes effect in 2024, by which point Apple would have needed to make the necessary changes to accommodate new law.

Design

Tech Radar reported that the iPhone 15 design could bring back the curved edges seen in the iPhone 11 model.

The iPhone 15 standard model is rumored to feature textured matte glass, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s rear panel, as opposed to the glossy rear panel that the standard iPhone 14 uses.

iPhone 15 Pro models could see titanium sides and thinner bezels, according to Tech radar.

According to CNET, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come in colors from black, pink, yellow, blue and green, which is similar to the current options for the iPhone 14 similar models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could include color options of gray, white, black and blue, compared to the iPhone 14 similar model’s options of black, silver, gold and purple. These predictions, CNET stipulated, are based on the assumption that Apple follows the same model options as it did for the iPhone 14. Tech Radar’s color predictions differ slightly.

Features

Some rumors indicate the iPhone 15 camera could use the 48MP main sensor that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models use, an upgrade from the 12MP main sensor. The 48MP camera could still be different from the Pro models, but it would still be a “massive upgrade,” according to Tech Radar.

All versions are expected to feature the Dynamic Island, the screen cutout, from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. One rumor indicated the proximity sensor will be featured in the Dynamic Island itself, rather than positioned below, as it is on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/4197298-what-we-know-about-the-new-apple-iphone-15/