Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 17:02 Hits: 5

The House and Senate may be on a collision course over an emergency spending package for Ukraine aid, disaster relief and border resources. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Peter Cohn and Paul M. Krawzak outline the fight and the politics behind it, as fiscal 2024 appropriations bills head to the House and Senate floors.

Show Notes:

The post Emergency spending clash appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/emergency-spending-clash/