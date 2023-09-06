Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 16:08 Hits: 3

The European Union has announced new digital rules targeting global tech giants Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet, Facebook parent company Meta and TikTok parent company ByteDance.

The tech firms as of Wednesday are classified as online “gatekeepers,” subjecting them to the highest level of scrutiny under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“The most impactful online companies will now have to play by our EU rules,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “DMA means more choice for consumers. Fewer obstacles for smaller competitors. Opening the gates to the Internet.”

The executive commission of the EU said companies may be listed as gatekeepers if they provide a bridge between businesses and consumers through “core platform services.” Examples include Google’s Chrome browser and Apple’s App store.

The tech companies have a timeline of six months to begin to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act. Violation of the new rules could result in fines of up to 10 percent of a company’s annual global revenue, up to 20 percent for repeat offenders or a breakup of the company.

Meta said it is studying the commission’s announcement "and will set out further information in due course as we work to comply with the DMA"

The Hill has reached out to the other tech giants targeted by the new rules.

Amazon told the Associated Press it would work with the EU on implementation plans, while Microsoft said it accepted being defined by the regulation and TikTok said it disagrees with the new rules.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/4189446-eu-targets-six-major-tech-firms-in-latest-crackdown-phase/