Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro are expected Wednesday afternoon to formally request that their cases be severed from each other and the rest of the co-defendants — including former President Trump — charged in the Georgia election case.

The hearing stands to put to the test Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) goal to try all 19 co-defendants, each facing racketeering and other charges, together.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Read more https://thehill.com/video/4189495-watch-live-georgia-judge-to-consider-trump-co-defendants-requests-to-sever-their-cases/