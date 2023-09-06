The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch live: Georgia judge to consider Trump co-defendants' requests to sever their cases

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro are expected Wednesday afternoon to formally request that their cases be severed from each other and the rest of the co-defendants — including former President Trump — charged in the Georgia election case.

The hearing stands to put to the test Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) goal to try all 19 co-defendants, each facing racketeering and other charges, together.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/video/4189495-watch-live-georgia-judge-to-consider-trump-co-defendants-requests-to-sever-their-cases/

