Watch live: Blinken in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to hold a joint briefing Wednesday with a Ukrainian minister, where he is expected to announce more than $1 billion of new funding for Ukraine. This comes after he arrived Wednesday in the capital of Ukraine in an unannounced visit just hours after the city was struck by a Russian missile attack.

Blinken’s trip to Kyiv is meant to show the United States’s “unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, territorial integrity and democracy,” according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The event is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. EDT.

