Airplane crashes during gender reveal party, killing pilot

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 22:38 Hits: 0

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8966602","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","c4":"vod"}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8966602%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df","isFreewheel":false},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=085c71c8bcd9502e6b61","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=039e12559cc10459d4bd"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTY2NjAyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.90ONOYsOT2dj9Zz2d8XCXPrr5Ig9Ek3XjXLNB2rSbhM","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8966602?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5iG%2Fd5UHb0S%2BPitRYl2rVLloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8958115","title":"Justices Thomas And Alito Release Financial Disclosures Amid SCOTUS Ethics Bill Fight","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/4A0/57F/4A057F6C7278A70BB913C76248569657_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=4ad152000b56d5f79b2faaaac1d694a5","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTU4MTE1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.OcaOQLu2RE-PDDebXjPze5_qci4L8I5jSkxoS6iyaJ0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8956219","title":"WILDFIRE Warning, Deadly RISK In 'SURPRISING' Areas: Fire Scientists","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C52/084/C5208441BB19927C82669D36FE0570B2_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=ef258993e9c80d285bec83271b253178","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTU2MjE5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.tjtijyiV9a4thpIB08dGikA29nJNIoQyiZUcFhsJVZ0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8953852","title":"Russia CONFIRMS Wagner Group Leader Dead; Future Of Mercenary Group Uncertain","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/6B1/52B/6B152B1486FEA33D7FF26E9F73658721_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=7502c0de24947e33d490894abd86a874","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTUzODUyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.ksHhwqaDW1ByRaoh5nLWW7tTRRo8xVzgq5hombeIKiw","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8949970","title":"New protections\u00a0against RSV and COVID as next viral season approaches","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/0FD/811/0FD811E3B57AE8D99D69D119826D40D5_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=7a69c201b5c10853d6dbbf3ea99ab9c6","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTQ5OTcwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.f6dM9DYuY6RuDUfMe0BEDaJfHUDo7J-N5NjZ87SS9Co","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8948826","title":"Novo Nordisk boosts lobbying as it seeks Medicare coverage for obesity drugs","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/CA3/019/CA30196567B2D8FDB2E02B8EB3A7758A_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=9e8ab5e86a1c450b1ad21c548aa0b8b5","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTQ4ODI2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.vaIeNATo2xm8Roo9DNQwW-PiBxkqDyqTHVzX3agEb7U","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8935845","title":"WATCH: Takeaways from the first GOP primary debate","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/64B/ADE/64BADE43E402218FCACB500016BF8B28_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=4b54e335e6a67e9bab6baf41296323f7","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTM1ODQ1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.s5-Lm_GEKeUnU5kOnsmEC3ELmtPFuWBJLBRKuip6AAQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8964403","title":"Biden biographer says it \u2018wouldn\u2019t be a total shock\u2019 if president drops out of 2024 race","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/A18/C49/A18C49B52E83547E6981CAA9B59185F6_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=daa75622de8405ca061b0b6a5fc3db9e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTY0NDAzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.h-HICtrRgMwqS_dkZl3OtVSPUgnBF3C-rAYYpQJMAGU","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8962816","title":"Justice for Jaiden: School Board sides w/ 12-yr-old, says he's allowed to sport Gadsden Flag","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/457/00A/45700AB08387019D9A9B44600CE56FC5_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d996680f6ec517b2235de0740475ce7e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTYyODE2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.Ih-Ys4oNbf_ssXhSpBdTJNKkYuwXM73KFYwMk6KKqPQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8962800","title":"Tim Pool: 'High quality men' should shame attractive women into not being 'Instagram hoes'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/CFE/E9A/CFEE9A41B9964B4603561ADC59CF6284_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=e8267f441641c5b5e6913908717dddbe","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTYyODAwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.OmMMh-osj2bkxCaIls98AL2GkAbA4qE43LXojuYrYmI","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8962828","title":"Worker uprising?! Strikes multiply as labor sees massive win against union-busting: Jessica Burbank","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/A7A/E1F/A7AE1FDE7B9E0AE6877F0098F3C29CA2_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=1ffd073aa3836a81cef3af4feea8e1fc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTYyODI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTM5MDY2NzV9.CvmjPBZSWmTpmYT2cbX1HUfVbtiNR_Mrn47vCObnmXk","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":false,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

A pilot died during a gender reveal party when his plane crashed after dispersing pink smoke in the air above the gathering.

A video posted online shows a couple standing in front of a large lit up sign reading "Oh Baby," before capturing the pilot flying low to the ground while releasing the pink smoke above the pair in San Pedro, Mexico. Just after flying over the couple, the plane's left wing quickly snapped and the aircraft spiraled out of control and crashed in a nearby field.

Partygoers were seemingly unaware of the accident, heard screaming and cheering for the expecting parents as the plane went into a tailspin.

The pilot, identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel “N,” was rescued from the wreckage of the aircraft by Red Cross paramedics who transported him to a hospital in serious condition, according to local news outlet Línea Directa. He later died in the hospital.

The reason for the accident is unknown.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/4186693-airplane-crashes-during-gender-reveal-party-killing-pilot/