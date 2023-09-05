Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:16 Hits: 0

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, according to a statement.

Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Following the First Lady's positive COVID test, President Biden was administered a test which yielded a negative result, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The White House statement said the president will test regularly this week and monitor for symptoms.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/4186775-first-lady-tests-positive-for-covid/