The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

First Lady tests positive for COVID

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

First Lady tests positive for COVID

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, according to a statement.

Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Following the First Lady's positive COVID test, President Biden was administered a test which yielded a negative result, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The White House statement said the president will test regularly this week and monitor for symptoms.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/4186775-first-lady-tests-positive-for-covid/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version