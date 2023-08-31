Watch live: White House holds press briefing 

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold the daily press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it would be cancelling $72 million in student loans for borrowers who attended Ashford University — a former for-profit institution that the University of Arizona purchased in 2020.

Meanwhile in Congress, Republicans continue to hammer President Biden over allegations of corruption in the form of the business and lobbying work of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, arguing that Hunter Biden used his ties to power to win business in Ukraine.

The White House warned the House GOP members that a potential impeachment inquiry into Biden will only backfire on an already fractured conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Read more https://thehill.com/video/4180689-white-house-holds-press-briefing/