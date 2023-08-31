Saudi man sentenced to death for online posts

Articles

Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023

A Saudi man has been sentenced to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as his activity on YouTube — marking the latest crackdown on dissent in the country.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the judgment was brought against Mohammad bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, a retired schoolteacher, from Saudi Arabia's specialized Criminal Court, which was first established to oversee terror cases but now also sees cases against activists. The AP reported that the charges include “betraying his religion,” “disturbing the security of society,” “conspiring against the government” and “impugning the kingdom and the crown prince.”

All of these charges were due to his activity online on X and YouTube. The AP noted that officials did not explain why they targeted al-Ghamdi, but added that his brother, Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, has been a critic of the Saudi government while living in the United Kingdom.

“This false ruling aims to spite me personally after failed attempts by the investigators to have me return to the country,” Saeed tweeted last Thursday.

Joey Shea, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the sentencing shows that Saudi Arabia “has reached a terrifying new stage when a court can hand down the death penalty for nothing more than peaceful tweets.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the top countries with the most executions and are behind only China and Iran and 2022, according to Amnesty International. Nearly 200 inmates were executed by the country last year, which was the highest recorded by Amnesty International in the last three decades.

The AP noted that al-Ghamdi’s sentencing appears to be the first death sentence solely for online posts.

