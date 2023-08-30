McConnell briefly freezes at event in Kentucky

Articles

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared unable to respond to questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon in Kentucky, in an episode reminiscent of a scene on Capitol Hill last month.

McConnell, speaking with reporters following a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event in Covington, Ky., initially appeared not to hear a question about potential plans for reelection in 2026, with an aide then approaching to ask if he had heard the question, “running for reelection in 2026?”

McConnell stood there silently, according to video from WKRC-TV and other local media outlets, and the aide then apologized to those in attendance and said, “We’re going to need a minute.”

A member of his security detail then approached and asked the senator if he wanted to go outside, to which McConnell replied, “I’m good.”

McConnell then again needed the aide’s assistance to interpret a question from a reporter about the Kentucky gubernatorial race and the Republican nominee, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

McConnell responded by calling Cameron, “far and away the best candidate we could have nominated,” and adding “the state has become increasingly Republican, in fact the governor’s the only Democrat left in Frankfort, so I’m optimistic that Daniel will be our next governor.”

The final question, which was about former president Donald Trump, led McConnell to repeat a familiar line about not commenting on the 2024 presidential race.

A McConnell spokesman said after the event that “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

A McConnell aide added that the senator plans to consult a doctor before his next scheduled event.

